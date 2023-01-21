UrduPoint.com

ANF Recovers Over 143 Kg Drugs, 200 Intoxicated Tablets; Arrests Seven

Muhammad Irfan Published January 21, 2023 | 12:50 AM

ANF recovers over 143 kg drugs, 200 intoxicated tablets; arrests seven

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2023 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Pakistan while conducting seven counter-narcotics operations seized over 143 kg narcotics, and 200 intoxicated tablets and arrested seven accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Friday.

He informed ANF that Balochistan recovered 100 kg charras from an under-construction house near Gwadar.

ANF North acting on a tip-off conducted a raid on I-9/4 near 'Java Chowk' Islamabad and recovered 200 intoxicated tablets from the possession of an accused resident of Islamabad allegedly involved in supplying drugs to the students of different educational institutions.

In the third operation, ANF and FC conducted a raid near 'Angoor Adda' and recovered three kg charras from a car besides netting three accused residents of Khyber.

ANF also seized 31.2 kg charras from a mountainous area in Qilla Abdullah.

In two different operations at 'Bacha Khan International Airport, over 6.8 kg Ice drug and over 1.3 kg charras was recovered from the possession of two, Jeddah and Abu Dhabi-bound passengers, residents of Bonair and Bannu.

In the seventh operation, ANF and Punjab Rangers conducted a raid in 'Kasur' and recovered over 1.3 kg heroin from the possession of a drug pusher, a resident of Kasur.

The spokesman said that separate cases have been registered against the accused while further investigations are under process.

