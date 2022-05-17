UrduPoint.com

ANF Recovers Over 15 Kg Drugs

Muhammad Irfan Published May 17, 2022 | 07:33 PM

Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Punjab and ANF Intelligence in a joint operation on Tuesday seized 15.3 kg narcotics and arrested an accused

According to an ANF Headquarters spokesman, ANF Punjab and ANF Intelligence in a joint operation conducted a raid at a house in Samanabad, Lahore area and recovered 15.

3 kg narcotics including 12 kg opium and 3.300 kg charras.

ANF Punjab also impounded a car and arrested an accused namely Kamran resident of Lahore.

A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation is under process.

