ANF recovers over 15 kg drugs

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2022 ) :Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Punjab and ANF Intelligence in a joint operation on Tuesday seized 15.3 kg narcotics and arrested an accused.

According to an ANF Headquarters spokesman, ANF Punjab and ANF Intelligence in a joint operation conducted a raid at a house in Samanabad, Lahore area and recovered 15.

3 kg narcotics including 12 kg opium and 3.300 kg charras.

ANF Punjab also impounded a car and arrested an accused namely Kamran resident of Lahore.

A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation is under process.