ANF recovers over 150 kg drugs in four operations

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2023) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting four operations across the country managed to recover over 150 kg drugs and arrested four accused.

According to ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Thursday, in an operation, 42 kg hashish was recovered from secret cavities of a vehicles intercepted near Zero Point on Coastal Highway. The accused was trying to smuggle drugs from Quetta to Hub.

On pointation of the arrested drug smuggler, another accused who was waiting in Hub area to receive drugs was also arrested along with a motorcycle.

In third operation at Jinnah International Airport, six hashish-filled capsules were recovered from the possession of a passenger, resident of Bannu, who was leaving for Sharjah by flight number G-9547.

In fourth operation, 96 kg hashish and 12 kg opium were recovered from a car intercepted on Ring Road Peshawar.

Separate cases under the Anti-Narcotics Act have been registered against the arrested accused while further investigations are under process.