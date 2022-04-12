ANF recovers over 152 kg narcotics

Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting raids in different areas managed to recover over 152 kg narcotics during last 24 hours

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2022 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting raids in different areas managed to recover over 152 kg narcotics during last 24 hours.

According to ANF headquarters spokesman, ANF Rawalpindi and ANF Intelligence conducted a raid on Islamabad Srinagar Highway and recovered 151.600 kg narcotics including 81.600 kg charras and 69.600 kg opium from a truck.

Truck driver namely Amir Ali resident of Okara was also arrested during the operation.

In another operation conducted at Islamabad International Airport, ANF Rawalpindi recovered 106 capsules containing 677 grams heroin and 211 grams Ice from a passenger namely Zahir resident of Swabi who was trying to travel for Bahrain through PIA flight no PK-187.

The spokesman informed that separate cases have been registered while further investigations are in progress.