ANF recovers over 1540 kg drugs in seven operations

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2024) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting seven operations across the country managed to recover over 1540 kg drugs and arrested six accused including a woman, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Saturday.

He informed that 1150 kg hashish was recovered for Qilla Abdullah while 170 kg hashish was recovered near Saryab Road Quetta and an accused was arrested.

In third operation conducted near Coastal Highway near Gwadar, 105 kg hashish was recovered.

72 kg hashish was recovered from the possession of an accused rounded up near Super Highway Karachi.

38 kg heroin was recovered from Kuchlak bypass Quetta area and 2 kg hashish, 1 kg opium and 1 kg Ice drug were recovered from the possession of 2 accused including a woman arrested from University Road Peshawar area.

In seventh operation, 1 kg Ice drug was recovered from the possession of an accused netted from Pirwadhai Mor, Rawalpindi.

Separate cases under Anti-Narcotics Act have been registered against the arrested accused and further investigations are under process.