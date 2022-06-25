UrduPoint.com

ANF Recovers Over 158 Kg Narcotics; Arrests Four Accused

Muhammad Irfan Published June 25, 2022 | 06:30 PM

ANF recovers over 158 kg narcotics; arrests four accused

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2022 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) on Saturday recovered over 158 kg narcotics in three operations and arrested four accused.

According to an ANF Headquarters spokesman, ANF Karachi and ANF Intelligence in a joint operation conducted in Bilal Chowrangi area recovered 28.800 kg charras and arrested an accused namely Abdul Raziq resident of Karachi.

In another operation conducted by ANF Peshawar and ANF Intelligence on G.T.Road Peshawar, 130 kg narcotics including 88.

800 kg charas and 43.200 kg opium were recovered from secret cavities of a truck. ANF also arrested two accused namely Nadir Khan and Muhammad Nawaz during the operation.

In an operation, ANF Peshawar also recovered 98 Ice-filled capsules from the possession of a passenger namely Janat Gul at Peshawar Airport who was going to Bahrain through flight no GF-787.

Separate cases have been registered against all the accused while further investigations are under process.

