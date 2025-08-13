ANF recovers over 16 kg of drugs worth Rs 1.23 million in 2 operations

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2025) The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF), conducting 2 operations, recovered as many as 16.400 kilograms of drugs worth more than Rs 1.23 million and arrested 2 suspects, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman on Wednesday.

He informed that 14.

400 kg of hashish was recovered from an accused in the Maripur area, Karachi.

In another operation, 2 kg of hashish was recovered from an accused near Sher Shah Toll Plaza, Multan.

Cases have been registered against the arrested suspects under the Narcotics Control Act, and further investigations are underway.