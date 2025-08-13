Open Menu

ANF Recovers Over 16 Kg Of Drugs Worth Rs 1.23 Million In 2 Operations

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 13, 2025 | 03:30 PM

ANF recovers over 16 kg of drugs worth Rs 1.23 million in 2 operations

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2025) The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF), conducting 2 operations, recovered as many as 16.400 kilograms of drugs worth more than Rs 1.23 million and arrested 2 suspects, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman on Wednesday.

He informed that 14.

400 kg of hashish was recovered from an accused in the Maripur area, Karachi.

In another operation, 2 kg of hashish was recovered from an accused near Sher Shah Toll Plaza, Multan.

Cases have been registered against the arrested suspects under the Narcotics Control Act, and further investigations are underway.

Recent Stories

British scientists develop new genetically modifie ..

British scientists develop new genetically modified bacterial strain

2 minutes ago
 A smartphone screen that even the Sun can’t outs ..

A smartphone screen that even the Sun can’t outshine

6 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Azerbaijan vow to strengthen military ti ..

Pakistan, Azerbaijan vow to strengthen military ties

55 minutes ago
 Imam-ul-Haq’s second consecutive century leads Y ..

Imam-ul-Haq’s second consecutive century leads Yorkshire to victory

1 hour ago
 Shoaib Akhtar slams Pakistan after historic ODI se ..

Shoaib Akhtar slams Pakistan after historic ODI series loss to West Indies

1 hour ago
 West Indies end long ODI drought with Hope, Seales ..

West Indies end long ODI drought with Hope, Seales heroics

2 hours ago
Brazil awards UAE Ambassador country’s highest o ..

Brazil awards UAE Ambassador country’s highest order

2 hours ago
 Naseem Shah Continues His Partnership with TECNO f ..

Naseem Shah Continues His Partnership with TECNO for its Upcoming Spark 40 Serie ..

3 hours ago
 Korea's ICT exports surge 14.5% in July

Korea's ICT exports surge 14.5% in July

3 hours ago
 vivo Unveils the X Fold5 in Pakistan – So Light, ..

Vivo Unveils the X Fold5 in Pakistan – So Light, So Strong

3 hours ago
 Europe's 'Ariane 6' rocket launches into space

Europe's 'Ariane 6' rocket launches into space

4 hours ago
 AD Ports Group posts AED4.83 billion in revenue fo ..

AD Ports Group posts AED4.83 billion in revenue for Q2 2025

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan