ANF Recovers Over 16 Kg Of Drugs Worth Rs 1.23 Million In 2 Operations
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 13, 2025 | 03:30 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2025) The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF), conducting 2 operations, recovered as many as 16.400 kilograms of drugs worth more than Rs 1.23 million and arrested 2 suspects, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman on Wednesday.
He informed that 14.
400 kg of hashish was recovered from an accused in the Maripur area, Karachi.
In another operation, 2 kg of hashish was recovered from an accused near Sher Shah Toll Plaza, Multan.
Cases have been registered against the arrested suspects under the Narcotics Control Act, and further investigations are underway.
Recent Stories
British scientists develop new genetically modified bacterial strain
A smartphone screen that even the Sun can’t outshine
Pakistan, Azerbaijan vow to strengthen military ties
Imam-ul-Haq’s second consecutive century leads Yorkshire to victory
Shoaib Akhtar slams Pakistan after historic ODI series loss to West Indies
West Indies end long ODI drought with Hope, Seales heroics
Brazil awards UAE Ambassador country’s highest order
Naseem Shah Continues His Partnership with TECNO for its Upcoming Spark 40 Serie ..
Korea's ICT exports surge 14.5% in July
Vivo Unveils the X Fold5 in Pakistan – So Light, So Strong
Europe's 'Ariane 6' rocket launches into space
AD Ports Group posts AED4.83 billion in revenue for Q2 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Cake cutting ceremony held in Larkano Press Club2 minutes ago
-
Sports Galla of Net Ball match held in Larkana as part of Maarka e Haq2 minutes ago
-
DIGP Shaheed Benazirabad Range for ensuring extraordinary security arrangements on Independence Day2 minutes ago
-
ANF recovers over 16 kg of drugs worth Rs 1.23 million in 2 operations2 minutes ago
-
Green & white glow bright across cities in Independence day festivities2 minutes ago
-
Haripur schools mark Independence Day with patriotic performances at ‘Marka-e-Haq’ event2 minutes ago
-
Teenager electrocuted while ironing clothes2 minutes ago
-
PFA discards 80 kg of sick chicken; imposed a fine on 6 milk shops2 minutes ago
-
School teacher, young daughter shot dead12 minutes ago
-
Former Balochistan CM Jamali marks Independence Day with message of unity and prosperity12 minutes ago
-
Pakistan’s 78th Independence Day marked with fervor at China Window12 minutes ago
-
Besant Hall to celebrate Indepedence day on 14 August12 minutes ago