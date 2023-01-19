UrduPoint.com

ANF Recovers Over 161 Kg Drugs, 2000 Intoxicated Tablets; Arrests Three

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 19, 2023 | 12:40 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2023 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Pakistan while conducting three counter-narcotics operations seized over 161 kg narcotics, 2000 intoxicated tablets and arrested three accused including an Afghan National, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Thursday.

He informed ANF Balochistan conducted a raid near Gwadar and recovered 100 kg charras.

In another raid, ANF recovered 44.4 kg charras and 16.

8 kg opium from a car intercepted near Sheikhupura Toll Plaza. A drug smuggler resident of Lahore was also rounded up during the operation.

In the third operation, ANF foiled a bid to smuggle drugs from Khyber to Peshawar and recovered 2,000 intoxicated tablets from the possession of two accused including an Afghan National, who was netted near Bus Terminal Peshawar.

The spokesman said that separate cases had been registered against the accused while further investigations were underway.

