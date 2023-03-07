ANF recovers over 168 kg drugs; arrests seven

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2023 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting nine operations managed to recover over 168 kg narcotics and arrested seven accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Tuesday.

He informed that in an operation near Islamabad Motorway, ANF recovered 18 kg charras from secret cavities of a vehicle and arrested an accused, resident of Khyber.

In another operation, ANF foiled a bid to smuggle drugs from Peshawar to Punjab and recovered 12 kg charras from the possession of two drug smugglers.

In the third operation near G.T. Road Peshawar, ANF seized 200 intoxicated tablets and one kg charras from the possession of an accused, resident of Khyber.

In a joint operation on Karachi Super Highway, ANF and Rangers recovered 12 kg charras from the possession of two smugglers.

In a raid conducted near Lahore Bund Road Bus Stop, ANF seized Ice drug absorbed in bed sheets.

The spokesman informed that in sixth operation, a raid was conducted in the Gwadar Nagoor area and ANF recovered 90 kg charras buried underground.

Over six kg drugs including three kg opium, 1.2 kg charras, one kg Ice drug and one kg suspicious material were recovered from the secret cavities of a car intercepted on Quetta-Sariab Road.

In the eighth operation, ANF managed to recover 30 kg charras from a remote area in Dalbadin.

He informed ANF also managed to net a Proclaimed Offender resident of Sheikhpura wanted in different drug smuggling cases.

Separate cases have been registered against the accused while further investigations are under process, he said.