ANF recovers over 169 kg drugs in 11 operations

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2025) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting 11 operations across the country managed to recover over 169 kg drugs worth over Rs 90 million and arrested 15 suspects including a Nigerian, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Monday.

He informed that 1000 grams hashish was recovered from a vehicle during an operation in Jatial, Gilgit, and two suspects were arrested during the operation.

The arrested suspects confessed to selling drugs to the students of educational institutions.

In another operation, 12 kg hashish was recovered from the bag of an accused arrested near Gangal East, Islamabad.

950 grams ice was recovered from a parcel sent to the Netherlands at a courier office near Chandni Chowk Rawalpindi and 19 kg ice was recovered from a vehicle intercepted near Sialkot on GT Road from the possession of a suspect arrested.

30 kg hashish, 14.4 kg opium and 10 kg ice were recovered from a vehicle checked near Samundari Motorway Interchange and three suspects were arrested.

33.6 kg hashish, 12 kg opium and 10 kg ice were recovered from a vehicle intercepted in Maridwala Rajana area of Faisalabad and three suspects were arrested.

605 grams cocaine was recovered from a Nigerian resident netted at Lahore International Airport.

3 kg ice was recovered from a vehicle stopped near Tonmi Mor, DG Khan and two suspects were arrested. 12 kg hashish was recovered from a suspect rounded up near Fateh Chowk, Hyderabad.

In 10th operation, 200 grams hashish was recovered from a suspect in DI Khan.

In 11th operation, 20,000 intoxicated tablets and 600 grams weed were recovered from an abandoned motorcycle in a non-inhabited area of Gwadar.

Cases have been registered against the arrested suspects under the Narcotics Control Act and further investigations are under process.