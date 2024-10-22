Open Menu

ANF Recovers Over 17 Kg Drugs In Four Operations

Muhammad Irfan Published October 22, 2024 | 12:30 PM

ANF recovers over 17 kg drugs in four operations

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2024) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting four operations managed to recover over 17 kg drugs worth Rs 1.6 million and arrested three accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman on Tuesday.

He informed that in an operation, 10.8 kg hashish was recovered from Quetta bus terminal in Karachi and an accused was arrested.

5 kg hashish was recovered from the possession of another accused rounded up on Mansoor GT Road, Attock.

In an operation conducted in Gilgit, 1 kg hashish was recovered from the possession of an accused netted.

900 grams ice was recovered from a parcel booked for New Zealand at Lahore Airport.

Cases under the Anti-Narcotics Act have been registered against the arrested accused and further investigations are under process.

Related Topics

Karachi Lahore Quetta Drugs Road Gilgit Baltistan Attock From Million Airport New Zealand

Recent Stories

ICC board proposes changes to tenure of Chairman, ..

ICC board proposes changes to tenure of Chairman, Directors

6 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 October 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 October 2024

4 hours ago
 CII to organize seminar on Human Milk Bank, presen ..

CII to organize seminar on Human Milk Bank, present experts recommendations at n ..

15 hours ago
 Dr. Zulfiqar declares dengue fever as curable

Dr. Zulfiqar declares dengue fever as curable

16 hours ago
 IHC orders IG to submit IB report on missing PTI f ..

IHC orders IG to submit IB report on missing PTI focal person

16 hours ago
Dist admin to upgrade public schools with special ..

Dist admin to upgrade public schools with special funding

16 hours ago
 Country director ADB calls on minister for Plannin ..

Country director ADB calls on minister for Planning

15 hours ago
 IT exports surges to US$ 876m in 1st quarter of FY ..

IT exports surges to US$ 876m in 1st quarter of FY 2024-25

16 hours ago
 11 outlaws held; drugs, weapons recovered

11 outlaws held; drugs, weapons recovered

16 hours ago
 AJK PM lays foundation stone of Asia's longest Mi ..

AJK PM lays foundation stone of Asia's longest Mirpur-Islamgarh bridge

16 hours ago
 ICM, SU, SBP host Islamic Finance Sessions for fac ..

ICM, SU, SBP host Islamic Finance Sessions for faculty and students

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan