ANF Recovers Over 17 Kg Drugs In Four Operations
Muhammad Irfan Published October 22, 2024 | 12:30 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2024) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting four operations managed to recover over 17 kg drugs worth Rs 1.6 million and arrested three accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman on Tuesday.
He informed that in an operation, 10.8 kg hashish was recovered from Quetta bus terminal in Karachi and an accused was arrested.
5 kg hashish was recovered from the possession of another accused rounded up on Mansoor GT Road, Attock.
In an operation conducted in Gilgit, 1 kg hashish was recovered from the possession of an accused netted.
900 grams ice was recovered from a parcel booked for New Zealand at Lahore Airport.
Cases under the Anti-Narcotics Act have been registered against the arrested accused and further investigations are under process.
Recent Stories
ICC board proposes changes to tenure of Chairman, Directors
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 October 2024
CII to organize seminar on Human Milk Bank, present experts recommendations at n ..
Dr. Zulfiqar declares dengue fever as curable
IHC orders IG to submit IB report on missing PTI focal person
Dist admin to upgrade public schools with special funding
Country director ADB calls on minister for Planning
IT exports surges to US$ 876m in 1st quarter of FY 2024-25
11 outlaws held; drugs, weapons recovered
AJK PM lays foundation stone of Asia's longest Mirpur-Islamgarh bridge
ICM, SU, SBP host Islamic Finance Sessions for faculty and students
More Stories From Pakistan
-
FIA nabs suspect involving in human trafficking2 minutes ago
-
15 criminals held22 minutes ago
-
Three senior police officers transferred in KP42 minutes ago
-
PM for immediate relief aid to Palestine, Lebanon through land, aerial routes42 minutes ago
-
Food authority’s seven-day free mobile food testing campaign ends52 minutes ago
-
HERA imposes ban on MBBS admissions at Jinnah Medical College due to regulatory violations1 hour ago
-
PM lauds Pakistan Navy for foiling smuggling of Indian narcotics pills, drugs1 hour ago
-
RPO promotes 11 police officials as SI1 hour ago
-
Steps underway to provide maximum compensation to sugarcane farmers2 hours ago
-
DC Battagram chairs meeting to addresses unannounced load shedding2 hours ago
-
PED issues TORs in second phase for awarding 4453 schools on contract12 hours ago
-
PLRA to launch online pilot project in four countries12 hours ago