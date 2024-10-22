ANF recovers over 17 kg drugs in four operations

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2024) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting four operations managed to recover over 17 kg drugs worth Rs 1.6 million and arrested three accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman on Tuesday.

He informed that in an operation, 10.8 kg hashish was recovered from Quetta bus terminal in Karachi and an accused was arrested.

5 kg hashish was recovered from the possession of another accused rounded up on Mansoor GT Road, Attock.

In an operation conducted in Gilgit, 1 kg hashish was recovered from the possession of an accused netted.

900 grams ice was recovered from a parcel booked for New Zealand at Lahore Airport.

Cases under the Anti-Narcotics Act have been registered against the arrested accused and further investigations are under process.