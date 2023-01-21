UrduPoint.com

ANF Recovers Over 172 Kg Drugs; Arrests Seven

Muhammad Irfan Published January 21, 2023 | 01:20 PM

ANF recovers over 172 kg drugs; arrests seven

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2023 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Pakistan while conducting four counter-narcotics operations seized over 172 kg narcotics and arrested seven accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Saturday.

He informed that the ANF Khyber Pakhtunkhwa arrested two drug suppliers, residents of Khyber allegedly involved in supplying drugs to the students of educational institutions from Peshawar Hayatabad Ring Road and recovered over 4.8 kg charras.

In another raid near Swabi Toll Plaza, the ANF recovered 50.4 kg charras and 15.6 kg opium from a truck and arrested two accused residents of Upper Dir and Chitral.

Two drug smuggling bids from Peshawar to Lahore were foiled and the ANF recovered 49.2 kg charras and 31.2 kg opium from a car near Kala Shah Kaku Interchange and netted an accused resident of Peshawar. Similarly, 19.2 kg charras and 1.8 kg opium were recovered from secret cavities of a car intercepted near Ravi Toll Plaza. Two drug smugglers residents of Charsada and Nowshera were also sent behind the bars.

The spokesman said that separate cases have been registered against the accused while further investigations are under process.

