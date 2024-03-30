Open Menu

ANF Recovers Over 1750 Kg Drugs In Nine Operations

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 30, 2024 | 05:50 PM

ANF recovers over 1750 kg drugs in nine operations

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2024) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting nine operations across the country managed to recover over 1750 kg drugs and 25000 intoxicated tablets and arrested eight accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Saturday.

He informed that 25,000 intoxicated tablets were recovered from a Jeddah-bound female passenger netted at Islamabad Airport.

In another operation, 2.2 kg Ice was recovered from a parcel being sent to Greece from Sialkot Courier Office.

1425 kg hashish was recovered from Toba Achakzai in Qilla Abdullah.

225 kg hashish was recovered from two suspects arrested near Western Bypass Quetta.

100 kg opium was recovered from Nokundi Chagai area and 45 kg hashish was recovered from Gwadar.

3 kg hashish was recovered from the possession of an accused rounded up near RCD Road Hub.

1.5 kg Ice was recovered from three suspects arrested on Sakhi Sarwar Road in Dera Ghazi Khan.

The spokesman further informed that 300 grams Ice was recovered from an accused nabbed from National Highway Hyderabad.

Cases under the Anti-Narcotics Act have been registered against all the arrested accused while further investigations are under process.

Related Topics

Islamabad Quetta Drugs Road Gwadar Hyderabad Dera Ghazi Khan Greece Sialkot Chagai Hub All From Airport

Recent Stories

FBR’s Rs2544bn revenue needs judiciary’s atten ..

FBR’s Rs2544bn revenue needs judiciary’s attention: Khawaja Asif

2 hours ago
 Punjab CM Maryam approves Nawaz Sharif Kisan Card

Punjab CM Maryam approves Nawaz Sharif Kisan Card

3 hours ago
 Ministries to be asked about performance: Attaulla ..

Ministries to be asked about performance: Attaullah Tarar

3 hours ago
 Shaheen expresses displeasure over debate about Pa ..

Shaheen expresses displeasure over debate about Pakistan T20 captaincy

4 hours ago
 1st consignment of high breed cattle reaches from ..

1st consignment of high breed cattle reaches from Brazil

5 hours ago
 PCB advertises for Red and White Ball cricket coac ..

PCB advertises for Red and White Ball cricket coaches

6 hours ago
Pakistan, Djibouti agree to boost ties in diverse ..

Pakistan, Djibouti agree to boost ties in diverse areas

6 hours ago
 International Day of Zero Waste being observed tod ..

International Day of Zero Waste being observed today

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 March 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 March 2024

9 hours ago
 Liverpool target Xabi Alonso says staying as Lever ..

Liverpool target Xabi Alonso says staying as Leverkusen coach

18 hours ago
 Business collaboration way to strengthen UAE-Pakis ..

Business collaboration way to strengthen UAE-Pakistan relations: Tirmizi

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan