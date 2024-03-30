ANF Recovers Over 1750 Kg Drugs In Nine Operations
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 30, 2024 | 05:50 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2024) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting nine operations across the country managed to recover over 1750 kg drugs and 25000 intoxicated tablets and arrested eight accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Saturday.
He informed that 25,000 intoxicated tablets were recovered from a Jeddah-bound female passenger netted at Islamabad Airport.
In another operation, 2.2 kg Ice was recovered from a parcel being sent to Greece from Sialkot Courier Office.
1425 kg hashish was recovered from Toba Achakzai in Qilla Abdullah.
225 kg hashish was recovered from two suspects arrested near Western Bypass Quetta.
100 kg opium was recovered from Nokundi Chagai area and 45 kg hashish was recovered from Gwadar.
3 kg hashish was recovered from the possession of an accused rounded up near RCD Road Hub.
1.5 kg Ice was recovered from three suspects arrested on Sakhi Sarwar Road in Dera Ghazi Khan.
The spokesman further informed that 300 grams Ice was recovered from an accused nabbed from National Highway Hyderabad.
Cases under the Anti-Narcotics Act have been registered against all the arrested accused while further investigations are under process.
