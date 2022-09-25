UrduPoint.com

ANF Recovers Over 178 Kg Narcotics; Arrests Five Accused

Faizan Hashmi Published September 25, 2022 | 04:50 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2022 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting raids in different areas on Sunday managed to recover over 178 kg narcotics and arrested five accused.

According to an ANF Headquarters spokesman, ANF in an operation conducted a raid in Peshawar area and recovered 132 kg charras and 43.200 kg opium. An accused was also held during the raid.

In another raid conducted on Islamabad Expressway, ANF seized 1200 grams charras and 1000 grams Ice from the possession of two accused.

Meanwhile, ANF also conducted a raid near Faizabad Bus Stop and recovered 1200 grams charras and 300 grams Ice from the possession of two drug smugglers including a woman, netted during the operation.

Separate cases have been registered against the accused while efforts are underway to net accomplices of the accused.

