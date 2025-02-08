ANF Recovers Over 18 Kg Drugs In Five Operations
Umer Jamshaid Published February 08, 2025 | 04:10 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2025) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting five operations across the country managed to recover over 18 kg drugs worth Rs 10 million and arrested four accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Saturday.
He informed that 9.478 kg ice absorbed into the clothes of a passenger going to Jeddah was recovered at Islamabad International Airport.
In another operation at Islamabad Airport, 354 grams hashish hidden in the shoes of a passenger going to Dubai was recovered.
934 grams ice concealed in kitchen utensils was recovered from a parcel booked for Bahrain through a courier office located in Rawalpindi.
8 kg heroin hidden in the secret cavities of a vehicle intercepted near Malomore in Jhang was recovered and an accused was arrested during the operation.
100 grams hashish was recovered from the possession of an accused rounded up near Sheikh Yousuf Chowk in Dera Ismail Khan.
Separate cases have been registered against the arrested accused under the Narcotics Control Act and further investigations are under process.
Recent Stories
PTI observes black day on completion of first year since Feb 8 general elections
Vivo X200 Pro: Immersive Power Meets Pro-Grade Photography
Pakistan’s Favorite Entry-level Smartphone Series, the realme Note 60x Takes t ..
PML-Q leader& coordinator of the Ministry of Religious Affairs, Khawaja Rameez H ..
ADQ partners with State Capital Investment Corporation to explore investment opp ..
ICC Prosecutor Karim Khan among those facing US sanctions imposed by Trump
Pakistan meets major IMF conditions in first six months of current fiscal year
China boosts cross-border trade in 2024 with smart ports
Lawyers end three-day sit-in in Hyderabad over case dispute
Al-Azhar condemns Örebro massacre in Sweden
Korean airlines' fleet tops 400, setting record high
Missing commuter plane found crashed on Alaska sea ice, authorities say
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CTD arrested 15 terrorists3 minutes ago
-
DPO holds open court3 minutes ago
-
ANF recovers over 18 kg drugs in five operations3 minutes ago
-
R.A.Bazar police arrest four accused in fake robbery case3 minutes ago
-
21 power pilferers booked13 minutes ago
-
CPA conference discusses health & education legislation for social development13 minutes ago
-
CPWB chairperson hosts panel discussion on climate change in CPA conference13 minutes ago
-
Iranian envoy inaugurates ‘Hafez-e Shirazi Corner’ at AIOU, reaffirms commitment to strengthenin ..23 minutes ago
-
Thalassemia screening desk inaugurated in Sukkur33 minutes ago
-
12 injured in gas cylinder blast near KTH43 minutes ago
-
Mass wedding ceremony in Layyah on 13th53 minutes ago
-
Four held with drugs, weapons53 minutes ago