ANF Recovers Over 182 Kg Drugs; Arrests Seven

Umer Jamshaid Published April 12, 2023 | 01:30 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2023 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) in seven operations managed to recover over 182 kg drugs, 1700,000 intoxicated tablets and arrested seven accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Wednesday.

He informed that in an operation in Islamabad, ANF recovered 36 kg charras from the possession of two accused, residents of Peshawar. Charras was concealed in the CNG cylinder of a vehicle.

In another operation at Bacha Khan International Airport, ANF recovered Ice drug absorbed clothes from the possession of a Jeddah-bound passenger, a resident of Mardan, going on flight no ER-851. The total weight of the clothes was 16 kg, he added.

In third operation conducted in Khyber, ANF and FC managed to recover 15 kg charras and 1.5 kg Ice drug.

In fourth operation at Lahore International Airport, 75 Ice drug filled capsules were recovered from the possession of a Qatar-bound passenger, resident of Toba Tek Singh, going on flight no QR-629.

In two different operations conducted in Lahore, 3.6 kg opium and 16.8 kg charras were recovered from the possession of two drug pushers, residents of Okara and Toba Tek Singh.

The spokesman informed that in an operation at Pakistan International Container Terminal, 1700,000 intoxicated tablets were recovered from a container being sent to Thailand. Tablets were concealed in fabric bundles, he added.

In an operation near Quetta Kuchlak Road, ANF recovered 110.8 kg charras from the possession of a drug smuggler, resident of Kuchlak.

He said that separate cases have been registered against the accused while further investigations are under process.

