ANF recovers over 182 kg drugs in five operations

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2024) The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting five operations across the country managed to recover over 182 kg drugs and arrested seven accused, said an ANF Headquarters' spokesman here on Saturday.

He informed that 4 kg ice was recovered from the parcel sent to Kenya from a cargo office in Rawalpindi.

88.8 kg hashish and 700 grams opium were recovered from the possession of an accused arrested in Khushab.

22.8 kg hashish and 2 kg opium were recovered from the possession of an accused along with two women netted near M-1 Motorway Islamabad.

22.8 kg opium, 19.2 kg hashish and 500 grams ice were recovered from two suspects arrested in Johar Town Lahore.

21.6 kg hashish was recovered from a rickshaw in Quetta while an accused was also arrested during the operation.

Cases under the Anti-Narcotics Act have been registered against the arrested accused and further investigations are under process.