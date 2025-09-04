Open Menu

ANF Recovers Over 187.5 Kg Of Drugs Worth Rs 33 Million In 9 Operations

Sumaira FH Published September 04, 2025 | 06:50 PM

ANF recovers over 187.5 kg of drugs worth Rs 33 million in 9 operations

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2025) The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF),conducting 9 operations across the country, recovered as many as 187.5 kilograms of drugs worth Rs 33 million and arrested 12 suspects, including a foreigner and 4 women, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman on Thursday.

He informed that 1.5 kg of hashish was recovered from the possession of an accused near a university area in Manawala, Faisalabad.

As many as 214 grams of hashish were recovered from the possession of an accused near Lahtrar Road, Islamabad.

The arrested suspect confessed to selling drugs to students of educational institutions.

During another operation,66 grams of cocaine were recovered from a "Zambian resident" riding a passenger van near the Motorway Toll Plaza in Islamabad.

As much as 12 kg of opium and 18 kg of hashish were recovered from two suspects riding a motorcycle and a rickshaw near Sutra Bazaar, Sialkot.

In another operation,1 kg 300 grams of hashish were recovered from a motorcycle-riding suspect and a woman near Dry Port Road, Sialkot.

Similarly,1 kg 200 grams of hashish were recovered from a motorcycle-riding suspect and a woman near Sialkot Bus Stand.

As many as 60 Ecstasy pills were recovered from a motorcycle-riding suspect on Gulberg Road, Peshawar.

3.600 kg of hashish was recovered from the possession of 2 female passengers near Iqbal Shaheed Toll Plaza, Attock.

As much as 150 kg of opium was recovered hidden in the fuel tank of an abandoned vehicle near Pina Mashkel.

Cases have been registered against the arrested suspects under the Narcotics Control Act, and further investigations are underway.

Recent Stories

Gold prices remain steady at record level in Pakis ..

Gold prices remain steady at record level in Pakistan

4 minutes ago
 Actress Momina Iqbal criticizes politicians over f ..

Actress Momina Iqbal criticizes politicians over flood response

22 minutes ago
 Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar challenges 26th constitution ..

Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar challenges 26th constitutional amendment in SC

44 minutes ago
 Floods submerge vast areas as Chenab, Ravi and Sut ..

Floods submerge vast areas as Chenab, Ravi and Sutlej rivers overflow

55 minutes ago
 Pakistan, China agree to deepen ties, fast-track C ..

Pakistan, China agree to deepen ties, fast-track CPEC projects

1 hour ago
 Hazrat Mian Mir’s Urs celebrated with respect, d ..

Hazrat Mian Mir’s Urs celebrated with respect, devotion

3 hours ago
Total Lunar Eclipse 2025 in Pakistan: Check date a ..

Total Lunar Eclipse 2025 in Pakistan: Check date and time for visibility

5 hours ago
 PSX hits record high as 100-index crosses 153,000 ..

PSX hits record high as 100-index crosses 153,000 points

8 hours ago
 Indian TV actor Ashish Kapoor arrested on rape cha ..

Indian TV actor Ashish Kapoor arrested on rape charge

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 September 2025

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 September 2025

10 hours ago
 Proper drainage system, removing illegal construct ..

Proper drainage system, removing illegal construction near rivers to help reduce ..

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan