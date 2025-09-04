ANF recovers over 187.5 kg of drugs worth Rs 33 million in 9 operations

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2025) The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF),conducting 9 operations across the country, recovered as many as 187.5 kilograms of drugs worth Rs 33 million and arrested 12 suspects, including a foreigner and 4 women, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman on Thursday.

He informed that 1.5 kg of hashish was recovered from the possession of an accused near a university area in Manawala, Faisalabad.

As many as 214 grams of hashish were recovered from the possession of an accused near Lahtrar Road, Islamabad.

The arrested suspect confessed to selling drugs to students of educational institutions.

During another operation,66 grams of cocaine were recovered from a "Zambian resident" riding a passenger van near the Motorway Toll Plaza in Islamabad.

As much as 12 kg of opium and 18 kg of hashish were recovered from two suspects riding a motorcycle and a rickshaw near Sutra Bazaar, Sialkot.

In another operation,1 kg 300 grams of hashish were recovered from a motorcycle-riding suspect and a woman near Dry Port Road, Sialkot.

Similarly,1 kg 200 grams of hashish were recovered from a motorcycle-riding suspect and a woman near Sialkot Bus Stand.

As many as 60 Ecstasy pills were recovered from a motorcycle-riding suspect on Gulberg Road, Peshawar.

3.600 kg of hashish was recovered from the possession of 2 female passengers near Iqbal Shaheed Toll Plaza, Attock.

As much as 150 kg of opium was recovered hidden in the fuel tank of an abandoned vehicle near Pina Mashkel.

Cases have been registered against the arrested suspects under the Narcotics Control Act, and further investigations are underway.