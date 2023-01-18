UrduPoint.com

ANF Recovers Over 188 Kg Drugs In Five Operations; Arrests Seven

Faizan Hashmi Published January 18, 2023 | 01:20 PM

ANF recovers over 188 kg drugs in five operations; arrests seven

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2023 ) :The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Pakistan, while conducting five counter-narcotics operations, seized over 188 kg narcotics and arrested seven accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Wednesday.

He informed that the ANF recovered 186 kg charras from secret cavities of a truck intercepted near Gadap Town Karachi, being smuggled from Balochistan and arrested two drug smugglers residents of Pashin.

In another raid, the ANF recovered 201 charras-filled capsules from the possession of two accused residents of Hangu netted near Islamabad Motorway Toll Plaza. The capsules were going to be smuggled abroad.

In third operation at Bacha Khan International Airport Peshawar, the ANF and ASF recovered over one kg charras from trolley bag of a Doha-bound passenger, resident of Bannu, going on flight no QR-601.

In fourth operation at Karachi International Airport, the ANF and ASF seized 930 grams heroin and rounded up a Madina-bound passenger, resident of Hangu going on flight no WY-324.

The spokesman informed that in fifth operation, the ANF recovered 20 intoxicated tablets from the possession of an accused, resident of Jhelum arrested near Rawalpindi Scheme-III.

The spokesman said that separate cases have been registered against the accused while further investigations are under process.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Islamabad Peshawar Bannu Balochistan Motorway Hangu Rawalpindi Jhelum Gadap From Airport

Recent Stories

Bilawal appreciates Spain, EU as Pakistan's steadf ..

Bilawal appreciates Spain, EU as Pakistan's steadfast partners

1 hour ago
 KP Governor Ali dissolved provincial assembly

KP Governor Ali dissolved provincial assembly

1 hour ago
 Security forces kill four terrorists in Balochista ..

Security forces kill four terrorists in Balochistan

2 hours ago
 RAK Ruler reviews achievements, plans of Emirati T ..

RAK Ruler reviews achievements, plans of Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council, ..

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 January 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 18th Ja ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 18th January 2023

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.