ANF recovers over 188 kg drugs in five operations; arrests seven

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2023 ) :The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Pakistan, while conducting five counter-narcotics operations, seized over 188 kg narcotics and arrested seven accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Wednesday.

He informed that the ANF recovered 186 kg charras from secret cavities of a truck intercepted near Gadap Town Karachi, being smuggled from Balochistan and arrested two drug smugglers residents of Pashin.

In another raid, the ANF recovered 201 charras-filled capsules from the possession of two accused residents of Hangu netted near Islamabad Motorway Toll Plaza. The capsules were going to be smuggled abroad.

In third operation at Bacha Khan International Airport Peshawar, the ANF and ASF recovered over one kg charras from trolley bag of a Doha-bound passenger, resident of Bannu, going on flight no QR-601.

In fourth operation at Karachi International Airport, the ANF and ASF seized 930 grams heroin and rounded up a Madina-bound passenger, resident of Hangu going on flight no WY-324.

The spokesman informed that in fifth operation, the ANF recovered 20 intoxicated tablets from the possession of an accused, resident of Jhelum arrested near Rawalpindi Scheme-III.

The spokesman said that separate cases have been registered against the accused while further investigations are under process.