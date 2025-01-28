Open Menu

ANF Recovers Over 19 Kg Drugs In 4 Operations

Umer Jamshaid Published January 28, 2025 | 01:00 PM

ANF recovers over 19 kg drugs in 4 operations

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2025) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) in a crackdown on drug smugglers in different cities of the country managed to recover 19.659 kg drugs worth over Rs 3.2 million and arrested two accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Tuesday.

He informed that 18 grams cocaine, 10 grams ice drug and 8 grams weed were recovered from a parcel sent from the UK at a courier office in Rawalpindi.

The accused was arrested on the spot during the operation.

4.6 kg ice was recovered from a parcel containing punching bags sent to Australia through a cargo office in Karachi.

15 kg hashish was recovered from an uninhabited area of Panjgur in Balochistan and in 4th operation, 23 grams heroin was recovered from an accused arrested from a passenger bus near M-1 Motorway, Islamabad.

Cases have been registered against the arrested accused under the Narcotics Control Act and further investigations are under process.

Recent Stories

New update for property buyers in Pakistan

New update for property buyers in Pakistan

17 minutes ago
 Sharjah Digital Department launches new corporate ..

Sharjah Digital Department launches new corporate identity

20 minutes ago
 SP launches ‘Capture the Flag’ cybersecurity c ..

SP launches ‘Capture the Flag’ cybersecurity challenge

1 hour ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, Indian External Affairs Minist ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Indian External Affairs Minister discuss strategic ties

2 hours ago
 Over 60 strategic partnerships drive enhanced gove ..

Over 60 strategic partnerships drive enhanced government services: GPSSA

2 hours ago
 ‘SEDD Majlis’ discusses partnerships opportuni ..

‘SEDD Majlis’ discusses partnerships opportunities, prospects

3 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 January 2025

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 January 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 January 2025

4 hours ago
 UN Chief expresses concern over US freeze on forei ..

UN Chief expresses concern over US freeze on foreign aid

11 hours ago
 UAE's efforts in promoting human rights regionally ..

UAE's efforts in promoting human rights regionally, internationally recognised

11 hours ago
 Eagle Hills announces over $5.5 billion investmen ..

Eagle Hills announces over $5.5 billion investment in Georgia

12 hours ago
 ESG Emirates Stallions Group's revenue reaches AED ..

ESG Emirates Stallions Group's revenue reaches AED1.2 billion in 2024

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan