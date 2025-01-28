ANF Recovers Over 19 Kg Drugs In 4 Operations
Umer Jamshaid Published January 28, 2025 | 01:00 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2025) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) in a crackdown on drug smugglers in different cities of the country managed to recover 19.659 kg drugs worth over Rs 3.2 million and arrested two accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Tuesday.
He informed that 18 grams cocaine, 10 grams ice drug and 8 grams weed were recovered from a parcel sent from the UK at a courier office in Rawalpindi.
The accused was arrested on the spot during the operation.
4.6 kg ice was recovered from a parcel containing punching bags sent to Australia through a cargo office in Karachi.
15 kg hashish was recovered from an uninhabited area of Panjgur in Balochistan and in 4th operation, 23 grams heroin was recovered from an accused arrested from a passenger bus near M-1 Motorway, Islamabad.
Cases have been registered against the arrested accused under the Narcotics Control Act and further investigations are under process.
Recent Stories
New update for property buyers in Pakistan
Sharjah Digital Department launches new corporate identity
SP launches ‘Capture the Flag’ cybersecurity challenge
Abdullah bin Zayed, Indian External Affairs Minister discuss strategic ties
Over 60 strategic partnerships drive enhanced government services: GPSSA
‘SEDD Majlis’ discusses partnerships opportunities, prospects
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 January 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 January 2025
UN Chief expresses concern over US freeze on foreign aid
UAE's efforts in promoting human rights regionally, internationally recognised
Eagle Hills announces over $5.5 billion investment in Georgia
ESG Emirates Stallions Group's revenue reaches AED1.2 billion in 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
ANF recovers over 19 kg drugs in 4 operations5 minutes ago
-
AIOU creates enabling environment for int'l students: VC15 minutes ago
-
Grim human rights statistics expose India’s normalcy mantra in IIOJK post-201915 minutes ago
-
Motorcycle, other valuables snatched from two persons15 minutes ago
-
Wildlife officers visits Togh Mangara Park to review facilities34 minutes ago
-
Chairperson, CMSMD briefed about law, order situation in city45 minutes ago
-
Snowfall Predicted in IIOJK from Jan, 29: Kashmir weather to remain erratic until Feb, 545 minutes ago
-
DC holds “Khuli Kachehri” in Wahndo to resolve people’s issue on prompt basis45 minutes ago
-
Youth killed,four injured2 hours ago
-
Tarar congratulates newly elected office bearers of IHC Journalists Association2 hours ago
-
Death anniversary of renowned poet Muzaffar Warsi observed2 hours ago
-
Jehangir Mirza's "Ishq Warid Hua" launched2 hours ago