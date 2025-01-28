ANF recovers over 19 kg drugs in 4 operations

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2025) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) in a crackdown on drug smugglers in different cities of the country managed to recover 19.659 kg drugs worth over Rs 3.2 million and arrested two accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Tuesday.

He informed that 18 grams cocaine, 10 grams ice drug and 8 grams weed were recovered from a parcel sent from the UK at a courier office in Rawalpindi.

The accused was arrested on the spot during the operation.

4.6 kg ice was recovered from a parcel containing punching bags sent to Australia through a cargo office in Karachi.

15 kg hashish was recovered from an uninhabited area of Panjgur in Balochistan and in 4th operation, 23 grams heroin was recovered from an accused arrested from a passenger bus near M-1 Motorway, Islamabad.

Cases have been registered against the arrested accused under the Narcotics Control Act and further investigations are under process.