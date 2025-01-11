Open Menu

ANF Recovers Over 19 Kg Drugs In Eight Operations

Umer Jamshaid Published January 11, 2025 | 06:30 PM

ANF recovers over 19 kg drugs in eight operations

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2025) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting eight operations across the country recovered 19.876 kg drugs worth over Rs 9.6 million and arrested 12 suspects including four women, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman on Saturday.

He informed that two suspects including a woman going to Riyadh were arrested at Islamabad International Airport. 75 heroin-filled capsules were recovered from their stomachs.

6 kg hashish was recovered from the possession of a suspect arrested near a bridge on IJP Road Islamabad.

In third operation, 3.5 kg heroin was recovered from the possession of three suspects rounded up near F-Block, Johar Town, Lahore.

2.670 kg hashish was recovered from a vehicle intercepted near Bella Road in G-10 Islamabad and 2 suspects were arrested during the operation.

2.5 kg opium was recovered from a woman netted near a hotel in Hyderabad.

2 kg ice was recovered from the possession of a woman held near Al-Asif Bus Terminal on Airport Road Quetta.

The spokesman informed that 1.280 kg hashish was recovered from two parcels sent to Lahore and Karachi through a courier office in Peshawar.

In eighth operation, 1.3 kg ice hidden in a vehicle near Kakpul Stop Expressway Islamabad was recovered and two accused including a woman were arrested.

Separate cases have been registered against the arrested accused under the Narcotics Control Act and further investigations are under process.

Related Topics

Karachi Lahore Islamabad Peshawar Quetta Drugs Hotel Riyadh Road Vehicle Hyderabad Women From Million Airport

Recent Stories

Sharjah Literature Festival to begin on January 17

Sharjah Literature Festival to begin on January 17

35 minutes ago
 UAE, Mexico continue to strengthen trade, investme ..

UAE, Mexico continue to strengthen trade, investment ties

50 minutes ago
 Fuel shortages, lack of spare parts disrupt firefi ..

Fuel shortages, lack of spare parts disrupt firefighting, rescue operations in G ..

2 hours ago
 FNC urges acceleration of clean energy transition ..

FNC urges acceleration of clean energy transition at IRENA Legislators Forum 202 ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistan always values its relationship with UK: N ..

Pakistan always values its relationship with UK: Naqvi

2 hours ago
 12 killed, 25 others injured in Karak Trailer acci ..

12 killed, 25 others injured in Karak Trailer accident

2 hours ago
PSL 10: Sarfraz Ahmed, Shoaib Malik included in Di ..

PSL 10: Sarfraz Ahmed, Shoaib Malik included in Diamond Category

3 hours ago
 Third edition of '1 Billion Followers Summit' kick ..

Third edition of '1 Billion Followers Summit' kicks off in Dubai

3 hours ago
 UAE Tour: Unique platform to showcase country's to ..

UAE Tour: Unique platform to showcase country's tourism

3 hours ago
 Dubai to host top AI game developers competition o ..

Dubai to host top AI game developers competition on January 23

3 hours ago
 Pushpa Actor Rashmika Mandanna gets injured during ..

Pushpa Actor Rashmika Mandanna gets injured during workout accident

3 hours ago
 Rulers of Emirates congratulate Sultan of Oman on ..

Rulers of Emirates congratulate Sultan of Oman on accession anniversary

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan