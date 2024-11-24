ANF recovers over 192 kg drugs

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2024) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting four operations across the country managed to recover over 192 kg drugs and arrested three smugglers, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman.

He informed that 80 kg morphine and 30 kg hashish hidden for the purpose of smuggling were recovered in the Qila Abdullah district, in Balochistan.

About 250 grams ice concealed in ‘Peshawari chappals’ were recovered from a parcel booked for New Zealand at a courier office in Karachi.

4.1 kg hashish was recovered from the possession of an accused arrested on GT Road, Rawalpindi.

The spokesman further informed that in an operation conducted near Kala Shah Kaku Toll Plaza, Lahore two accused, members of an inter-provincial drug smuggling gang were arrested.

Acting on a tip-off, an operation was conducted at Kala Shah Kaku Toll Plaza.

ANF tried to stop a suspicious Toyota Hiace single cabin but, instead of stopping the vehicle, the suspects tried to escape.

In their attempt to escape from the scene, the suspects also damaged an ANF vehicle but, ANF personnel successfully stopped and arrested the accused.

Upon search of the vehicle, 65 packets of hashish weighing 1200 grams each were recovered from the vehicle.

Total 78 kg hashish worth approximately Rs 5.5 million was recovered from the vehicle.

The suspects confessed their involvement in smuggling drugs from Peshawar to different districts of Punjab.

The investigation of the accused is underway to arrest other members of the gang.

Separate cases have been registered against the arrested accused and further investigations are under process.