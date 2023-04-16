UrduPoint.com

ANF Recovers Over 195 Kg Drugs; Arrests Five

Muhammad Irfan Published April 16, 2023 | 02:10 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2023 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) in five operations managed to recover over 195 kg drugs, 1840 intoxicated tablets and arrested five accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman.

He informed that in two operations at Rawalpindi International Mail Office, ANF recovered 1840 intoxicated tablets from two parcels being sent to London.

In an operation at Bacha Khan International Airport, 83 heroin-filled capsules were recovered from the possession of a Dubai-bound passenger resident of Khyber.

In another operation conducted in Khyber area, ANF and FC recovered 27 kg charras concealed in plastic bags.

In fifth operation, ANF conducted a raid near Hub Winder RCD Highway and foiled a bid to smuggle drugs from Quetta to Karachi. 168 kg charras was recovered during the operation from secret cavities of a bus while four accused residents of Quetta were also sent behind the bars.

He said that separate cases have been registered against the accused while further investigations are under process.

