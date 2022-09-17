UrduPoint.com

ANF Recovers Over 195 Kg Narcotics; Arrests Three Accused

Faizan Hashmi Published September 17, 2022 | 11:30 AM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2022 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting raids in different areas, managed to recover over 195 kg narcotics and arrested three accused.

According to ANF Headquarters spokesman, ANF in an operation conducted a raid in Islamabad and arrested an accused on recovery of 90 kg charras and 30 kg opium.

The accused was trying to smuggle drugs from Khyber Agency to Punjab.

In another raid, ANF recovered narcotics including 52.800 kg charras, and 22.800 kg opium from a car and held two drug smugglers.

He informed that separate cases have been registered against the accused.

The spokesman said that accomplices of the accused would also be sent behind the bars.

