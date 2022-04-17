UrduPoint.com

ANF Recovers Over 196 Kg Narcotics, 1080 Liters Ketamine; Arrests 11

Published April 17, 2022

ANF recovers over 196 kg narcotics, 1080 liters Ketamine; arrests 11

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2022 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) conducted various operations in different areas of the country during last week and recovered over 196 kg narcotics and 1080 kg Ketamine besides netting 11 accused.

According to an ANF Headquarters spokesman, ANF Sindh and ANF Intelligence conducted a raid near Karachi Malir-15 and held three drug smugglers namely Abdullah Siddiqui, Abdul Raheem and Syed Fasihullah on recovery of nine kg charras.

In another operation, ANF Peshawar and ANF Intelligence recovered 98 capsules containing 553 grams Ice and 133 grams heroin from a passenger namely Muhammad Rasool resident of Khyber. The accused was going to Bahrain from Bacha Khan International Airport through Gulf Airline, flight no GF-787.

ANF Peshawar and ANF Intelligence foiled another attempt to smuggle narcotics and recovered 77 capsules containing 616 grams heroin from a passenger namely Muhammad Ayaz, going to Bahrain from Bacha Khan International Airport.

In fourth operation, ANF Peshawar and ANF Intelligence intercepted a Toyota Premio car near 'Pishtakhara Chowk', Peshawar and recovered over 33.600 kg charras besides arresting two accused namely Abu Bakar and Ramazan Farooq resident of Peshawar.

ANF in an operation conducted at 'Bacha Khan' International Airport recovered 27 capsules containing 216 grams Ice.

ANF Peshawar and ANF Intelligence on Friday night foiled a bid to smuggle Ice from Peshawar to Doha and recovered 216 grams Ice from a passenger namely Waseem Abbas resident of Jhelum who was going to Doha through Qatar airline, flight no QR-601.

ANF Karachi and ANF Intelligence while conducting a raid managed to recover 1080 liters Ketamine. The spokesman informed that ANF foiled a bid to smuggle 1080 liters Ketamine from Karachi to Dubai. 1080 liters Ketamine which was packed in 2180 Aloe vera water spray bottles was recovered from a container being sent to Dubai.

The container was booked by a Karachi based company namely 'Sirena World' and being sent to 'Bold Star General Company', Dubai.

In an operation conducted at Islamabad International Airport, ANF recovered 82 capsules containing 679 grams narcotics.

ANF foiled a bid to smuggle narcotics from Islamabad to Bahrain and recovered 644 grams heroin and 35 grams Ice from a passenger namely Kashif Ahmed who was going to Bahrain through PIA, flight no. PK-187.

ANF Rawalpindi and ANF Intelligence conducted a raid on Islamabad Srinagar Highway and recovered 151.600 kg narcotics including 81.600 kg charras and 69.600 kg opium from a truck.

Truck driver namely Amir Ali resident of Okara was also arrested during the operation.

In another operation conducted at Islamabad International Airport, ANF Rawalpindi recovered 106 capsules containing 677 grams heroin and 211 grams Ice from a passenger namely Zahir resident of Swabi who was trying to travel for Bahrain through PIA flight no PK-187.

The spokesman informed that separate cases have been registered while further investigations are in progress.

