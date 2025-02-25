Open Menu

ANF Recovers Over 199 Kg Drugs In Four Operations

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 25, 2025 | 02:30 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2025) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting four operations managed to recover over 199 kg drugs worth over Rs 20 million and arrested five suspects, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Tuesday.

He informed that 600 grams hashish and 160 intoxicated tablets hidden in secret cavities of a vehicle were recovered near a university in Lahore and an accused was arrested.

The arrested accused confessed to selling drugs to the students of educational institutions.

160 kg hashish hidden in the secret cavities of a vehicle was recovered from the Yaro area of Pishin in Balochistan and two accused including an Afghan national were arrested.

36 kg hashish concealed in a truck was recovered near Ring Road Peshawar and three kg heroin was recovered from a vehicle intercepted near RCD Road in Hub and two accused were arrested.

Cases have been registered against the arrested accused under the Narcotics Control Act and further investigations are under process.

