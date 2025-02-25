ANF Recovers Over 199 Kg Drugs In Four Operations
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 25, 2025 | 02:30 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2025) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting four operations managed to recover over 199 kg drugs worth over Rs 20 million and arrested five suspects, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Tuesday.
He informed that 600 grams hashish and 160 intoxicated tablets hidden in secret cavities of a vehicle were recovered near a university in Lahore and an accused was arrested.
The arrested accused confessed to selling drugs to the students of educational institutions.
160 kg hashish hidden in the secret cavities of a vehicle was recovered from the Yaro area of Pishin in Balochistan and two accused including an Afghan national were arrested.
36 kg hashish concealed in a truck was recovered near Ring Road Peshawar and three kg heroin was recovered from a vehicle intercepted near RCD Road in Hub and two accused were arrested.
Cases have been registered against the arrested accused under the Narcotics Control Act and further investigations are under process.
Recent Stories
Belgium joins European alliance for nuclear energy
ADX daily trading volumes up 27.5% since start of 2025
EU appoints new Special Representative for Central Asia
ADQ, Plenary Group establish infrastructure co-development, investment platform
Anthropic launches advanced AI hybrid reasoning model
Pension payments for February to be disbursed Thursday: GPSSA
UAE leaders congratulate Emir of Kuwait on National Day, Liberation Day
Abu Dhabi announces world-first thriving child index to advance children’s wel ..
Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed chairs first Supreme Committee meeting of Sheikha F ..
Mars once had ocean with sandy beaches, researchers say
Chinese private enterprises' trade hits $3.4 trillion in 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 February 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
AIOU holds seminar on Solid Waste Management1 minute ago
-
ANF recovers over 199 kg drugs in four operations2 minutes ago
-
Death anniversary of famous singer Mukhtar Begum observed11 minutes ago
-
Ramazan preparations hit high gear in twin cities12 minutes ago
-
Rain, snowfall increase cold in KP including Peshawar32 minutes ago
-
Operation to be launched against dacoits in riverine areas: DIG32 minutes ago
-
Man kills brother for property in Haripur1 hour ago
-
Tehsil chairman Haripur vows to promote sports1 hour ago
-
CTO Zeeshan reviews traffic arrangements for visiting cricket team’s route1 hour ago
-
Excise deptt brings vehicle services to Kachnar Park1 hour ago
-
IG Islamabad orders posting, transfer of two SSPs1 hour ago
-
Pak EPA to provide plastic recycled products to combat plastic pollution2 hours ago