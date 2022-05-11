UrduPoint.com

ANF Recovers Over 2 Kg Narcotics; Arrests Two

Muhammad Irfan Published May 11, 2022 | 07:13 PM

Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting raids in different areas recovered over 2 kg narcotics besides, netting two accused

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2022 ) :Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting raids in different areas recovered over 2 kg narcotics besides, netting two accused.

According to an ANF Headquarters spokesman, ANF Rawalpindi and Airport Security Force in a joint operation foiled a bid to smuggle heroin abroad and managed to recover over 1 kg heroin at Islamabad International Airport from the possession of a passenger namely Muhammad Qurban, resident of Jhelum, going to Abu Dhabi by flight EY-232.

Heroin was tactfully concealed in trolley bag of the accused, he added.

In another operation, ANF Punjab recovered 1 kg charras at Allama Iqbal International Airport, Lahore from the possession of a female passenger namely Mehak, going to Sharjah by Air Blue flight PA-412.

Separate cases have been registered against both the accused while further investigations are under process,he informed.

