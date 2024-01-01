ANF recovers over 2 tons drugs in 10 operations

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2024) The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF), while conducting 10 operations across the country, managed to recover over 2 tons of drugs and arrest three accused, including a woman, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Monday.

He said that 1.5 kg of ice was recovered from a Bahrain-bound passenger on Flight No. GF-0791 at Faisalabad Airport. 100 grams of hashish were recovered from a parcel booked for Dubai at a courier office near Jinnah Airport.

1460 kg of hashish and 215 kg of heroin were recovered from the Mazai Adda area of Qila Abdullah.

510 kg of hashish was recovered from Pishin, while 335.6 kg of hashish was recovered from the Toba Achakzai area of Chaman.

The spokesman informed us that 68.4 kg of hashish was recovered from the Morgah Border, Khyber area, in four separate operations.

180 kg of hashish was recovered from the Gali Alam Khan area of Pishin, and 17 kg of crystal heroin was recovered from a hilly area of Chagai.

In an operation, 6 kg of heroin was recovered from a drug manufacturing factory in the 'Kabari' market of Khyber.

4.8 kg of hashish was recovered from a vehicle intercepted near Tarnol Pathak Islamabad, while the husband and wife were arrested along with four children.

Cases under the Anti-Narcotics Act have been registered against the arrested accused, and further investigations were under way.