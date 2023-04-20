ANF recovers over 20 kg narcotics; arrests two

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2023 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) has recovered over 20 kg narcotics in five operations conducted across the country and arrested two accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Thursday.

He informed that in an operation at Bacha Khan International Airport, ANF recovered four charras-filled capsules from the possession of an Abu-Dhabi bound passenger, resident of Bannu, going on flight no PK-217.

In another raid, 15 grams weed was recovered from a parcel booked for Birmingham at Rawalpindi International Mail Office.

In third operation at a private courier office in Lahore Gulberg-II, over 140 grams heroin was recovered from a parcel booked for Bermingham.

He informed that four kg heroin was recovered from the possession of an Afghan national netted from Chaman Friendship Gate area.

The spokesman said, in an operation conducted in Gwadar Jiwani area, ANF seized 16 kg charras, concealed in an underground water tank.

Separate cases have been registered against the accused while further investigations are underway, he added.