ANF Recovers Over 206 Kg Drugs; Arrests Five

Faizan Hashmi Published March 08, 2022 | 05:33 PM

Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) in its recent operations has recovered over 206 kg drugs including 199 kg charras, 7.2 kg opium and 420 grams Ice besides netting five accused

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2022 ) :Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) in its recent operations has recovered over 206 kg drugs including 199 kg charras, 7.2 kg opium and 420 grams Ice besides netting five accused.

According to ANF Headquarters spokesman, ANF conducted operations in different areas of the country and recovered drugs and arrested five accused.

He informed that ANF Peshawar and ANF Intelligence in a joint operation conducted on G.T.Road Peshawar recovered over 33 kg drugs including 26.4 kg charras and 7.2 kg opium tactfully concealed in secret cavities of a truck. Two accused namely Ashiq Ali and Sharafat Khan were rounded up.

In other operation, ANF Sindh and ANF Intelligence conducted a raid near Northern bypass, in Gadap Town Karachi area and recovered 172.

6 kg charras from a bus and arrested two accused namely Nadir Khan resident of Mastung and Qudrat Ullah resident of Qilla Abdulla. The drugs were being smuggled from Quetta to Karachi.

ANF team also recovered huge quantity of smuggled betel nut and clothes worth million of rupees.

In third operation, ANF Islamabad recovered 420 grams Ice and arrested an accused namely Gul Muhammad resident of Kohat at Islamabad International Airport.

The spokesman informed that ANF recovered the Ice which was tactfully concealed in trolley bag of the accused who was travelling from Islamabad to Bahrain through flight No. GF-771.

Separate cases have been registered against the accused while further investigations are in progress.

