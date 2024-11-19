ANF Recovers Over 210 Kg Drugs In Nine Operations
Sumaira FH Published November 19, 2024 | 12:50 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2024) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting nine operations across the country managed to recover over 210 kg drugs worth Rs 140 million and arrested 11 accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman on Tuesday.
He informed that in an operation, 800 grams hashish and 200 grams ice were recovered from an accused arrested near a university in Sialkot.
The arrested accused confessed to selling drugs to the students of educational institutions.
In another operation, 2.5 kg ice was recovered from the trolley bag of a passenger going to Bahrain at Lahore Airport.
52 kg heroin and 9 kg ice hidden in a vacant house in Kali Attaullah area of Chaman were recovered.
In fourth operation, 19.2 kg opium and 31.
2 kg hashish hidden in two vehicles near Jaranwala Road, Sheikhupura were recovered. During the operation, 5 suspects were also arrested on the spot.
38.4 kg hashish and 1.2 kg opium were recovered from an accused held near Pasrur Bypass, Sialkot.
26 kg heroin was recovered from Dera Ghazi Khan road near Loralai and 24 kg hashish was recovered from an accused rounded up on Daska Road in Sialkot.
2.5 kg hashish was recovered from the possession of the accused netted near a hotel on Torkham border.
In 9th operation, 1 kg opium and 2.4 kg hashish were recovered near a check post on Narowal Road, Sheikhupura, Muridke.
Cases under the Anti-Narcotics Act have been registered against the arrested accused and further investigations are under process.
