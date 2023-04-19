UrduPoint.com

ANF Recovers Over 22 Kg Drugs; Arrests Five

Sumaira FH Published April 19, 2023 | 05:40 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2023 ) :The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) in four operations managed to recover over 22 kg of drugs, 36 intoxicated tablets, and 24 grams of weed and arrested five accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Wednesday.

He said ANF conducted a raid near G-9, Karachi Company, Islamabad and recovered 36 intoxicated tablets from the possession of an accused, resident of Quetta.

In an operation at Rawalpindi International Mail Office, 24 grams of weed was recovered from a parcel booked for London.

In the third operation conducted near Gwadar Jiwani area, 12 kg Ice drug was recovered from secret cavities of a car while in the fourth operation, ANF managed to recover 10 kg of charras from a truck intercepted near Karachi Super Highway, New Sabzi Mandi area.

He said that separate cases have been registered against the accused while further investigations were underway.

