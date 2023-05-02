UrduPoint.com

ANF Recovers Over 224 Kg Drugs; Arrests Six

Umer Jamshaid Published May 02, 2023 | 01:20 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2023 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) in three operations managed to recover over 224 kg of drugs, and 180 intoxicated tablets and arrested six accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Tuesday.

He said in an operation near Rawalpindi Bahria Town Phase-4, ANF arrested two accused and recovered three grams of cocaine, two grams of Ice drug and 180 intoxicated tablets.

ANF in an operation conducted a raid on Quetta-Karachi Road and recovered 84 kg charras from a Karachi-bound mini bus coming from Quetta.

Charras was concealed in secret cavities of the bus while two accused residents of Mastung were also rounded up during the operation.

In the third operation on RCD Highway, 120 kg charras was also recovered from secret cavities of a truck and ANF arrested two accused residents of Quetta.

He said that separate cases have been registered against the accused while further investigations are under process.

