ANF recovers over 228 kg narcotics; arrests seven accused

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2022 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) and FC Khyber Pakhtunkhwa conducted two operations on Friday and managed to recover over 228 kg narcotics besides netting seven accused.

According to an ANF Headquarters spokesman, ANF and FC Khyber Pakhtunkhwa conducted an operation near Gharbi check post, District Kurram and recovered 82 kg charras from the possession of six accused.

In another operation conducted near Kharlachi Border Terminal, District Kuram, ANF and FC recovered 146.400 kg charras from secret cavities of a truck and arrested an accused namely Jamroz Khan resident of Kurram.

Separate cases have been registered against all the accused while further investigations are under process.