ANF Recovers Over 23 Kg Drugs In 6 Operations
Muhammad Irfan Published January 31, 2025 | 01:10 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2025) The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting 6 operations across the country managed to recover over 23 kg drugs worth Rs 3.9 million and arrested 5 accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Friday.
He informed that 100 grams hashish and 10 intoxicated tablets were recovered from the possession of an accused arrested near Punjab Chowk in Mansehra.
The arrested accused confessed to selling drugs to the students of educational institutions.
In another operation, 78 Ice-filled capsules were recovered from the stomach of a passenger going to Doha at Peshawar International Airport.
135 grams ice drug tactfully concealed in jeans was recovered from a parcel booked for Australia through a courier office in Karachi.
19.2 kg hashish was recovered from a tanker intercepted near National Highway Hyderabad and an accused was arrested during the operation.
1.5 kg heroin, 650 grams ice and 200 grams suspicious powder were recovered from the shoulder bag of an accused near Chenab Toll Plaza GT Road Gujrat.
In the 6th operation, 1.655 kg ice drug was recovered from the possession of the accused arrested near Jinnah Bus Terminal Thokar Niaz Baig Lahore.
Separate cases have been registered against the arrested accused under the Narcotics Control Act and further investigations are under process.
