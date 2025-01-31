Open Menu

ANF Recovers Over 23 Kg Drugs In 6 Operations

Muhammad Irfan Published January 31, 2025 | 01:10 PM

ANF recovers over 23 kg drugs in 6 operations

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2025) The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting 6 operations across the country managed to recover over 23 kg drugs worth Rs 3.9 million and arrested 5 accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Friday.

He informed that 100 grams hashish and 10 intoxicated tablets were recovered from the possession of an accused arrested near Punjab Chowk in Mansehra.

The arrested accused confessed to selling drugs to the students of educational institutions.

In another operation, 78 Ice-filled capsules were recovered from the stomach of a passenger going to Doha at Peshawar International Airport.

135 grams ice drug tactfully concealed in jeans was recovered from a parcel booked for Australia through a courier office in Karachi.

19.2 kg hashish was recovered from a tanker intercepted near National Highway Hyderabad and an accused was arrested during the operation.

1.5 kg heroin, 650 grams ice and 200 grams suspicious powder were recovered from the shoulder bag of an accused near Chenab Toll Plaza GT Road Gujrat.

In the 6th operation, 1.655 kg ice drug was recovered from the possession of the accused arrested near Jinnah Bus Terminal Thokar Niaz Baig Lahore.

Separate cases have been registered against the arrested accused under the Narcotics Control Act and further investigations are under process.

Recent Stories

Zayed Award for Human Fraternity announces 2025 ho ..

Zayed Award for Human Fraternity announces 2025 honorees

13 minutes ago
 China sees surge in tourist numbers during Spring ..

China sees surge in tourist numbers during Spring Festival holiday

1 hour ago
 UAE Fuel Price Committee announces prices for Febr ..

UAE Fuel Price Committee announces prices for February

2 hours ago
 Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed chairs International ..

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed chairs International Humanitarian and Philanthropic ..

2 hours ago
 UAE to host Intl Reprographic Rights Conference Fe ..

UAE to host Intl Reprographic Rights Conference February 19

2 hours ago
 Samsung Electronics Q4 net profit expands over 20 ..

Samsung Electronics Q4 net profit expands over 20 pct despite waning chip demand

3 hours ago
Israel releases new batch of Palestinian prisoners

Israel releases new batch of Palestinian prisoners

3 hours ago
 Seven million people in Sudan in urgent need of ai ..

Seven million people in Sudan in urgent need of aid: WFP

3 hours ago
 UAE President, VPs congratulate Ahmed Al-Sharaa on ..

UAE President, VPs congratulate Ahmed Al-Sharaa on appointment as Syria's interi ..

3 hours ago
 M42, Ministry of Defence redefine healthcare integ ..

M42, Ministry of Defence redefine healthcare integration at Arab Health 2025

3 hours ago
 ECB warns of weakening economy following interest ..

ECB warns of weakening economy following interest rate cut

3 hours ago
 DoH licenses Pura Longevity Clinic

DoH licenses Pura Longevity Clinic

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan