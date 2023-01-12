UrduPoint.com

ANF Recovers Over 23.6 Kg Drugs In Seven Operations; Arrests Four

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 12, 2023 | 12:10 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2023 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Pakistan while conducting seven counter-narcotics operations seized over 23.6 kg narcotics and arrested four accused including a woman.

According to an ANF Headquarters spokesman, ANF conducted a raid near Rawalpindi-Mandra Toll Plaza and recovered six kg charras and 3.6 kg opium besides netting two smugglers including a woman.

ANF also recovered 238 grams weed from a parcel received here at Rawalpindi International Mail Office from London.

In third operation, a car was intercepted near Ring Road Peshawar and ANF recovered four kg heroin besides arresting an accused resident of Khyber.

The spokesman informed that in fourth operation at Bacha Khan International Airport, Peshawar ANF recovered five charras-filled capsules from the possession of a Sharjah bound passenger, resident of Bannu.

In an operation, ANF recovered 1.9 kg Ice drug concealed in curtains. The parcel was being sent to Australia through a private courier office in Samanabad Lahore.

ANF recovered 1150 grams heroin from a parcel being sent to England through a private courier office on Sharah-e-Faisal Karachi.

ANF also recovered 7.2 kg suspicious material from a parcel being sent to Australia.

The spokesman said that separate cases have been registered against the accused while further investigations are under process.

