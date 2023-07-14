ANF recovers over 24 kg drugs in four operations

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2023 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting four operations across the country managed to recover over 24 kg drugs and arrested five accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Friday.

He informed that in an operation on M-1 Motorway Toll Plaza Islamabad, five kg hashish was recovered from the possession of two accused, residents of Bhakkar and Mianwali, traveling in public transport.

In another operation near Kamalpur Interchage Faisalabad, 3.6 kg hashish was recovered from the possession of an accused resident of Mardan, traveling in public transport.

In third operation near Faisal Garden Faisalabad, 12 kg hashish and 300 grams Ice drug were recovered from a motorcycle. An accused resident of Faisalabad was also arrested during the operation.

The spokesman said that in fourth operation, 3.3 kg hashish was recovered from the possession of a motorcyclist, resident of Mianwali arrested near Jhambra Bridge Mianwali.

Separate cases have been registered against the accused while further investigations are under process.