ANF recovers over 243 kg drugs in six operations

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2024) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) in its crackdown against drug traffickers conducted six operations across the country and managed to recover over 243 kg drugs and arrested six accused including a foreigner, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Friday.

He informed that 220 kg hashish was recovered from a trailer near Indus Chowrangi, Karachi area and an accused was arrested.

10 kg hashish was recovered from the bag of an accused rounded up near Zero Point, Gwadar.

8 kg hashish and 4 kg Ice were recovered in two operations near Chongi No. 26 Islamabad while two accused were arrested.

In fifth operation, 1 kg hashish was recovered near Shershah Toll Plaza Multan and an accused was arrested.

In sixth operation, a capsule containing 17 grams cocaine was recovered from the stomach of an accused, a Nigerian national arrested from Lahore.

Cases under the Anti-Narcotics Act have been registered against the arrested accused and further investigations are underway.