ANF Recovers Over 248 Kg Drugs In Five Operations

Muhammad Irfan Published February 21, 2025 | 01:20 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2025) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting five operations across the country managed to recover 248.429 kg drugs worth over Rs 56.6 million and arrested eight suspects, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman.

He informed that in an operation, 3.6 kg hashish was recovered from the possession of three suspects arrested near Sambrial in Sialkot.

Arrested suspect confessed to selling drugs to the students of educational institutions.

In another operation, 136 grams weed was recovered from a parcel booked for Thailand at a courier office in Rawalpindi.

220 kg opium was recovered from Kanak area of Mastung in Balochistan.

A total of 21.6 kg hashish and 2.4 kg opium were recovered from the possession of three suspects going on a motorcycle in Sheikhupura.

313 grams opium, 380 grams hashish, a pistol with two magazines and a drone were recovered from the possession of two suspects netted with a motorcycle in Lahore.

Cases have been registered against the arrested suspects under the Narcotics Control Act and further investigations are under process.

