ANF recovers over 252 kg charras; arrests four accused

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2022 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) in a raid managed to recover over 252 kg charras and arrested four accused.

According to an ANF Headquarters spokesman, ANF in an operation conducted a raid on main Korangi Road Karachi and recovered 252 kg charras tactfully concealed in secret cavities of three cars.

The ANF team also arrested four accused during the operation.

He said that a case has been registered against the accused.

The spokesman said that accomplices of the accused would also be sent behind the bars.