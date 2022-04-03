UrduPoint.com

ANF Recovers Over 255 Kg Narcotics

Published April 03, 2022

ANF recovers over 255 kg narcotics

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2022 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Pakistan while conducting raids in different areas of the country managed to recover over 255 kg of narcotics during last week.

According to ANF headquarters spokesman, the ANF foiled a bid to smuggle 40 kg heroin from Karachi to the United Kingdom (UK). ANF Karachi and ANF Intelligence conducted a raid and managed to recover 40 kg heroin from a parcel containing packets of black pepper powder booked for UK.

ANF Lahore and ANF Intelligence foiled a bid to smuggle 3600 grams Ice from Lahore to New Zealand.

ANF Lahore and ANF Intelligence conducted a raid at a courier company and managed to recover 3600 grams Ice from a parcel booked for New Zealand. The parcel was booked by a female namely Najma Arshad resident of Lahore.

ANF in its operation conducted at Islamabad International Airport recovered 86 capsules containing 70 grams Ice and 470 grams heroin from a passenger namely Anwar Khan.

ANF Quetta in its operation recovered 2.1 kg of opium from a parcel at 'Haruri' chowk bus stand.

In another operation, ANF Peshawar at Bacha Khan International Airport arrested an accused namely Muhammad Imran, resident of Faisalabad and recovered 10.500 kgs Hashish. The narcotics were tactfully concealed in his trolly-bag.

The accused was going to Doha from Peshawar through Qatar Airlines flight no. QR-601.

ANF Rawalpindi recovered 690 grams horein filled capsules and arrested a passenger Rasool Muhammad resident of Karam Agency going to Bahrain from Islamabad through flight no. EK-615.

In another raid, ANF Quetta acting on a tip-off conducted a raid in 'Gali', area of 'Yaro' Tehsil and recovered 199 kg drugs including 106 kg heroin and 93 kg Morphine.

The spokesman informed that separate cases have been registered while further investigations are in progress. Efforts are underway to arrest the accused, he added.

