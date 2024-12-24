ANF recovers over 26 kg drugs in four operations

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2024) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting four operations managed to recover over 26 kg drugs worth Rs 6.8 million and arrested five accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Tuesday.

He informed that 18 kg hashish was recovered from the secret cavities of a vehicle intercepted near Mandra Toll Plaza Islamabad and two accused including a woman were arrested.

5 kg ice was recovered from a vehicle near Kot Abdul Malik Interchange in Lahore and an accused was arrested.

In third operation, 2 kg heroin was recovered from a woman netted in Jamshoro Hyderabad.

In fourth operation, 1.2 kg hashish was recovered from an accused held near Srinagar Highway Islamabad.

Cases have been registered against the arrested accused under the Narcotics Control Act and further investigations are under process.