ANF recovers over 26 kg drugs in three operations

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2025) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) in three operations recovered over 26 kg drugs worth more than Rs 2.7 million and arrested two accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Wednesday.

He informed that 174 grams hashish was recovered from the possession of an accused near Teen Mila Chowk in Attock.

The arrested accused confessed to selling drugs to the students of educational institutions.

2.4 kg ice was recovered from a parcel booked to New Zealand through a courier office in Karachi.

In third operation, ANF team recovered 24 kg hashish hidden in a rickshaw near a hotel in Pishin area of Balochistan and an Afghan national was arrested.

Separate cases have been registered against the arrested accused under the Narcotics Control Act and further investigations are under process.