UrduPoint.com

ANF Recovers Over 26 Kg Narcotics; Arrests Four

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 23, 2022 | 01:20 PM

ANF recovers over 26 kg narcotics; arrests four

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2022 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) on Sunday managed to recover over 26 kg narcotics and 145 heroin-filled capsules from the possession of four accused.

According to an ANF spokesman, the ANF in an operation at Islamabad International Airport, recovered 135 heroin-filled capsules from the possession of a passenger going to Saudi Arabia and 10 heroin-filled capsules from the possession of a female passenger.

In another operation, ANF recovered over 10 kg charras from the possession of two accused netted from Hyderabad.

The ANF and FC in a joint operation, managed to recover over 16 kg charras from Orakzai area.

Separate cases have been registered against the accused, the spokesman said, and informed that raids were being conducted to net the accomplices of the accused.

Related Topics

Islamabad Hyderabad Saudi Arabia Sunday From Airport

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 16 Pakistan Vs. India

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 16 Pakistan Vs. India

32 minutes ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 16 Pakistan Vs. India

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 16 Pakistan Vs. India

57 minutes ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 16 Pakistan Vs. India

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 16 Pakistan Vs. India

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 October 2022

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 23rd October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 23rd October 2022

4 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 15 Sri Lanka Vs. Ireland

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 15 Sri Lanka Vs. Ireland

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.