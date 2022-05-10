UrduPoint.com

ANF Recovers Over 26.5 Kg Narcotics; Arrests Eight

Muhammad Irfan Published May 10, 2022 | 12:54 PM

Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting raids in different areas of the country recovered over 26.5 kg narcotics besides netting eight accused

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2022 ) :Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting raids in different areas of the country recovered over 26.5 kg narcotics besides netting eight accused.

According to an ANF Headquarters spokesman, ANF Peshawar acting on a tip-off conducted a raid near 'Karkhano' and netted two accused namely Tariq Khan and Rabnawaz for having 5.1 kg narcotics including 4.8 kg charras and 300 grams Ice.

In an operation, ANF Punjab recovered 1 kg heroin from possession of an accused namely Pervaiz Iqbal Khan netted from 'Kalabagh road, Mianwali'.

The spokesman informed that ANF Rawalpindi on information conducted a raid and managed to arrest an accused namely Mujtaba Ahmed resident of Attock from Chungi no 26 area and recovered 248 grams heroin from his possession.

In another raid, ANF Rawalpindi and ANF Intelligence raided in G/10 Markaz area, Islamabad and rounded up three accused namely Shahid Siddique, Abdul Rehman, residents of Rawalpindi and Abdul Qayyum r/o Khyber Agency with 18.900 kg Ketamine.

In an operation, ANF Rawalpindi recovered 1.5 kg Ice at Islamabad International Airport from the possession of a passenger namely Ismail Khan, resident of Peshawar, going to Bahrain through Emirate Airline, flight no 3K-613. The Ice was tactfully concealed in his trolley bag, he added.

Separate cases have been registered against all the accused while further investigations are under process, he informed.

