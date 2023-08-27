ANF recovers over 266 kg drugs, 20250 liters prohibited chemical in eight operations

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2023 ) :The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting eight operations across the country, managed to recover over 266 kg drugs and 20250 liters prohibited chemicals besides netting five accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Sunday.

He informed that 30 kg opium and over 100 kg hashish were recovered from a vehicle intercepted in a private housing society near Islamabad Airport. Two pistols and ammunition were also recovered from the vehicle.

During the operation, a suspect, resident of Swabi was also arrested on the spot.

In another operation on Kuri Road Islamabad, 100 intoxicated tablets were recovered from the possession of an accused, resident of Karachi.

In the third operation at a courier office in Karachi, over 1320 grams Ice drug was recovered from two parcels which were booked for Hong Kong and Bahrain.

In the fourth operation, 270 grams Ice drug was recovered from a parcel being sent to Bahrain through a courier company located on Faisal Road, Karachi.

In the fifth operation, 122 kg hashish concealed in secret cavities of a vehicle was recovered near Hub area.

Two accused who were trying to smuggle drugs from Quetta to Karachi were also arrested.

In the sixth operation, 15000 liters hydrochloric acid and 5250 liters sulfuric acid were recovered from Chaman area.

The chemicals were concealed in Gali Abdul Rehman area.

In an operation at Peshawar Airport, 50 heroin-filled capsules were recovered from the possession of a passenger, resident of Peshawar, leaving for Bahrain on flight number GF-787.

In the eighth operation, 12 kg hashish concealed for smuggling was recovered from Zakha Khel area in Khyber.

The spokesman informed that separate cases under the Anti-Narcotics Act have been registered against the arrested accused while further investigations are under process.