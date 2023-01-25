UrduPoint.com

ANF Recovers Over 266 Kg Drugs In Five Operations; Arrests Three

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 25, 2023 | 12:50 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2023 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting five counter-narcotics operations seized over 266 kg narcotics and arrested three accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Wednesday.

He informed ANF in an operation recovered 167 kg charras from Quetta and arrested an accused resident of Quetta.

In another operation conducted in 'Kuchlak' area, ANF also recovered 85 kg charras from a rainy nullah.

The spokesman informed that ANF North in an operation near 'Thalian' Interchange Rawalpindi managed to recover six kg charras and 4.

8 kg opium from secret cavities of a car.

In fourth operation ANF seized 3.6 kg charras from the possession of an accused resident of 'Nankana Sahib' rounded up from Faisalabad.

In fifth operation ANF managed to recover 80 heroin-filled capsules from the possession of a Bahrain-bound passenger resident of Attock going on flight no GF-791.

The spokesman said that separate cases have been registered against the accused while further investigations are under process.

