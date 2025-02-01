ANF Recovers Over 27 Kg Drugs In 4 Operations
Muhammad Irfan Published February 01, 2025 | 06:10 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2025) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting 4 operations across the country managed to recover over 27 kg drugs worth more than Rs 10 million and arrested two accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Saturday.
He informed that in an operation, 2 kg hashish was recovered from the possession of an accused arrested near a university in Peshawar.
The arrested accused confessed to selling drugs to the students of educational institutions.
In 2nd operation, 2.
970 kg ice drug was recovered from a leather jacket in a parcel booked for Australia through a courier office in Lahore.
In 3rd operation, 19 kg ice was recovered from a motorcycle checked in Turbat area of Balochistan.
5 kg ice was recovered from the possession of an accused going in a passenger bus near the M-2 Motorway Toll Plaza Islamabad.
Separate cases have been registered against the arrested accused under the Narcotics Control Act and further investigations are under process.
