ANF Recovers Over 27 Kg Narcotics; Arrests Four

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 20, 2022 | 03:50 PM

ANF recovers over 27 kg narcotics; arrests four

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2022 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting raids in different areas managed to recover over 27 kg of narcotics and 9300 ecstasy tablets besides netting four drug smugglers.

According to an ANF spokesman, ANF and Airport Security Force in a joint operation conducted at Bacha Khan International Airport, Peshawar recovered 9300 ecstasy tablets from the possession of a passenger, resident of Bannu, going to Sharjah.

In another operation conducted at Bacha Khan International Airport, ANF recovered 1521 grams of Ice drug from the trolley bag of a passenger, resident of Khyber, who was going to Doha.

ANF and FC in a joint operation conducted a raid in Orakzai Agency area and recovered 20 kg of charas.

The spokesman informed that ANF Sindh in a raid conducted in Hyderabad managed to recover six kg charas and netted two accused.

Separate cases have been registered against the accused, he said and informed that raids were being conducted to net the accomplices of the accused.

