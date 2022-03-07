UrduPoint.com

ANF Recovers Over 270 Kg Charras; Arrests Two

Muhammad Irfan Published March 07, 2022 | 07:11 PM

ANF recovers over 270 kg charras; arrests two

Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) in its operation has recovered over 270 kg charras and arrested two accused

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2022 ) :Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) in its operation has recovered over 270 kg charras and arrested two accused.

According to ANF Headquarters spokesman, ANF Sindh and ANF Intelligence conducted a raid in Gadap Town Karachi area and recovered over 270 kg charras tactfully concealed in secret cavities of a Toyota Corolla car.

Two accused namely Qudrat Ullah and Kala Khan, residents of Nawab Shah were rounded up.

A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation is in progress.

